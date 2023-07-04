Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

