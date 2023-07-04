Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 35,503 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,503 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Upstart worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $11,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $38.84.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $98,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,287.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

