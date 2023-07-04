Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Position Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 139.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 524.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 706,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 593,650 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Citigroup started coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

ENI Stock Up 1.3 %

E stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.46. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $29.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.