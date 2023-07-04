BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.