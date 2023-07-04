Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after acquiring an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $206,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,763,000 after purchasing an additional 160,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

