Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $206.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

