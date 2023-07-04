KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $206.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

