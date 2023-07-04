Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

