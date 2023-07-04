Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,211 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $418,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $420,608,000 after acquiring an additional 58,191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tapestry by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 623,046 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tapestry by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,215,099 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $160,511,000 after acquiring an additional 544,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 1.7 %

TPR opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.