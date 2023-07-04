Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 359.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 2.4 %

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

NYSE:SBSW opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.