3,651 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,040,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,264,000 after purchasing an additional 749,072 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,783 shares of company stock worth $3,110,228 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

