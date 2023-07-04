Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,368 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSET. StockNews.com lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

About Bassett Furniture Industries

BSET opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

(Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.