CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CME opened at $186.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $211.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.91.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.