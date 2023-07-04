Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 732,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 346,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $11,216,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $7,326,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

