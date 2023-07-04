Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $254.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $256.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

