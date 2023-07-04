Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,640 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Infosys were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Nomura cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

