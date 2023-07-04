Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Position Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 571.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,352 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Assertio worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Assertio by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Price Performance

ASRT opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. Assertio had a net margin of 59.86% and a return on equity of 52.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASRT shares. TheStreet lowered Assertio from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Assertio from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Assertio from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assertio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $651,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $258,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $651,787.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

