Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

