7,036 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PACCAR Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

