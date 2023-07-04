Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,287 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 1.5 %

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $361.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.12 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLRE. TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenlight Capital Re

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,013 shares in the company, valued at $975,492.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.