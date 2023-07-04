1,695 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 10.0% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 29,652.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 358,795 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 325.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 52,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $346.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $351.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.37.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.27.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

