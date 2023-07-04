Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after buying an additional 159,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,453. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

