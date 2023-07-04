Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.1 %

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

