Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $89,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 402,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 224.6% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

