Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $75,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ITT by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

