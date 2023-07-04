Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $173.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.66. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

