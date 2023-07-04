73,632 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $103,178,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $30,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,143,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $1,248,570.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,759 shares in the company, valued at $37,143,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 45,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $1,204,334.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.