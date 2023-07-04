Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Argent Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

