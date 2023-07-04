Short Interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Grows By 28.4%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 359,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 47,595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund VI Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Fund VI Management LLC now owns 826,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 446,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 266,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 395,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.
