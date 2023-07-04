Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) Short Interest Update

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Summit Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Summit Energy Partners by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ ALPS opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Alpine Summit Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile

Alpine Summit Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:ALPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field and the Hawkville Field, Austin. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

