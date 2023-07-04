Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Update

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTUW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Altitude Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

