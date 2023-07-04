Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,300 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGLE. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.