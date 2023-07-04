Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 37.1% in June

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aditxt

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.90% of Aditxt as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Stock Performance

ADTX opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Aditxt has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt ( NASDAQ:ADTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 2,927.39% and a negative return on equity of 570.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aditxt will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

