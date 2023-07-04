ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Up 40.1% in June

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ ADSEW opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

