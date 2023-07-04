Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 285,184 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 871,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 127,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 120.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 318,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.16. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,087.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advent Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

