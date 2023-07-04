Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Grows By 39.8%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 149.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACXP stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.