iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,580,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $96.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

