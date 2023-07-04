Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

AAPD opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth $433,000.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

