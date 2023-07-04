Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.9 %
AAPD opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
