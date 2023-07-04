Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR) Declines By 24.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the May 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AADR opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AADR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

