Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR) Declines By 24.9%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the May 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AADR opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $53.05.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Company Profile
The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.
