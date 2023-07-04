Critical Comparison: Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) and Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 0.77 $441.00 million $1.54 11.84 Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 1 5 1 2.75 Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.47%. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 718.18%. Given Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 6.56% 7.57% 2.04% Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, Internet, phone and TV products and services under the Türk Telekom brand. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail Internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services. In addition, the company offers TV Broadcasting and VOD services; telecommunications devices sales; payment and e-money services; and web portal and computer programming services. Further, it provides call center, electric supply and sales, and facilities support services; and engages in consumer finance activities. The company was founded in 1840 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi is a subsidiary of LYY Telekomünikasyon A.S.

