Financial Comparison: Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery and Flutter Entertainment are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi Construction Machinery 5.54% 9.90% 4.58% Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 2 1 0 2.33 Flutter Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hitachi Construction Machinery and Flutter Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Flutter Entertainment has a consensus target price of $15,916.57, indicating a potential upside of 15,899.77%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Hitachi Construction Machinery.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and Flutter Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.47 billion N/A $519.41 million $4.93 11.37 Flutter Entertainment $9.52 billion 3.69 -$373.54 million N/A N/A

Hitachi Construction Machinery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flutter Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Flutter Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats Hitachi Construction Machinery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, compaction equipment, hydraulic excavators, and rigid dump trucks. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status and alarms by sending monthly operational reports, as well as notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of dump truck for optimizing vehicle operations; and autonomous haulage system for autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts and services; used equipment under the PREMIUM USED brand; machinery rental services under the PREMIUM RENTAL and REC brand names; and parts remanufacturing services. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services. In addition, the company operates HRTV, a horseracing television network. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, and sisal.com websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, FOX Bet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

