Abcam (ABCZF) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Free Report) is one of 361 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Abcam to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Abcam pays an annual dividend of C$0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Abcam pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 11,399.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam N/A N/A 138.07 Abcam Competitors $121.26 million -$5.87 million 22.54

This table compares Abcam and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Abcam’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Abcam. Abcam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Abcam and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A Abcam Competitors 661 1444 3915 37 2.55

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 104.12%. Given Abcam’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abcam has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Abcam Competitors -11,401.26% -66.99% -17.34%

Summary

Abcam beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. It serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It sells its products online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

