AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

