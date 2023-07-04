AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 347,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 144,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $135.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.66. The firm has a market cap of $238.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.