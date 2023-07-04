Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 4,587 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $424.13 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

