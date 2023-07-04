Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 175 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $424.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

