NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

Shares of NVDA opened at $424.13 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.97 and its 200-day moving average is $265.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

