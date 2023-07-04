International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 3,234 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,175,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 876,923 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,321,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 148,970 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,315,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Putnam Premier Income Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $635,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

