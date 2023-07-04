International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,304 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,489,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after buying an additional 3,705,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 959.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after buying an additional 2,521,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

