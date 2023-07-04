CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,000 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 121.6% during the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 17,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 283,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

